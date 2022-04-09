BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group is anticipating 1,267 kittens to be delivered this spring.

The rescue will be holding a shower for the anticipated kittens at its 3741 Lakeshore Rd. location in Blasdell on April 23 from 12-3 p.m. Donations will help the nonprofit obtain kitten supplies and cover over $300,000 in prenatal expenses and spay/neuter surgeries.

The shower will include cake, cookies and punch, and plenty of cats will be available for adoption. There will also be basket raffles and a prize wheel. For more information on the event and a list of items the rescue is looking to receive at the shower, click here.