BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Thai restaurant in the Elmwood Village has announced via Instagram it will be closing its doors at the location in March.

Taste of Siam will be closing next month, with the dining room open until March 4. Take-out will continue to be available until March 25 at 9 p.m.

“We will be forever grateful for all of the love and support that have been shown and given by everyone over the years at this location,” the post said. “To all of our customers who have supported us from the start of our restaurant business here in Western New York we would like to say thank you.”

The post continued, saying the restaurant’s story is far from over.

“We will keep our social media platforms active for any questions (or) inquiries, but also for any updates concerning the future of our restaurant business,” the update said.

News 4 reached out to the restaurant for more information on the closing and potential future plans Wednesday afternoon, but has not heard back.