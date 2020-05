Most Creative Entry Using Household Items by an Individual: Danielle Henbest Levy’s re-creation of Frank Dicksee’s “The Mirror,” 1896 (Private collection)

(WIVB) – The Albright-Knox Art Museum has announced the winners of its virtual Art Alive contest.

Each year, the museum challenges the community to recreate works of art using people, props, and creativity.

The event is usually held outside, but due to social distancing, it was held virtually this year. \

Here’s a look at the winning entries: