BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of Women’s History Month, The Broadway Market will be spending every Saturday showcasing pop-up vendors and music.

20 special pop-up vendors will be setting up shop here during this event.

They’ll be selling all sorts of things from bread to candy from companies such as Famous Doughnuts and Eileen’s Centerview Bakery. And the porcelain train will be providing music as people continue to shop.

This event will be held every Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.