“The King of Ausome” hosts toy drive for autism families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For his 13th birthday, Donte Naylor wished to give an “Ausome” family Christmas to autism families. And he certainly did.

Today, Donte’s dream came true after he hosted a toy drive for nearly a month. This afternoon, Donte was able to give away those collected toys to local families.

“The first thing I want people to know about autism is to include people with autism,” said Donte’s mother, Chuki Naylor. “So don’t assume that because a person with autism or any person with special needs doesn’t look like you, doesn’t behave like you, that they can’t participate with you. Be kind.”

You can learn more about Donte and his brand, “The King of Ausome” here.