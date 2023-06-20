BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the Michigan Street African American Heritage Cooridor is opening a new weekly Farmers Market on the corner of Broadway and Michigan Street.

“We have not had a supermarket or farmers market here in 31 years, so this is a big deal,” said Gail Wells, a consultant of the Corridor and founder of Buffalo Freedom Gardens and Consultant. “It means that there is a new day, a new beginning. It’s an accomplishment because the Corridor really is the pulse of this community.”

The idea sprouted after a weekly community garden giveaway was held last summer — named many years ago by Mrs. Frances Nash and inspired by her legacy in the neighborhood.

“She is sort of held up as the example of the model of we should all really be following, in terms of how you fulfill the needs of others who don’t have the things we take for granted,” said Terry Alford, the Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

According to Alford, when Nash was alive, she was an avid gardener who gave away food to neighbors in need. The now-weekly farmers market is named in her honor, “Mrs. Frances Nash’s Garden Basket Farmers Market.”

Read more about last year’s event on the Corridor’s website at this link.

“It’s going to really celebrate the foods that are staples in the African Americans’ experience in this country,” Alford said. “It’s going to promote gardens again — promoting the things you can grow right in your gardens and things you can provide to your family that will sustain you.”

Wells spoke to how the market will help Black farmers.

“This is a different market because it’s going to focus on African-American culinary foods, and it’s going to bring us an opportunity to patronize Black farmers and get the money circulating in our community,” Wells said. “There are many individuals that enjoy African-American foods and enjoy African-American cuisine, and they will be able to get whatever they want for their table.”

Every Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., along with produce to shop from, the market will bring together live demonstrations from local celebrity chefs, educational opportunities to learn about gardening, prize opportunities and live entertainment. They are looking for more vendors to sign up to participate in the weekly market.

For more information, visit the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor’s website here.