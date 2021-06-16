The tight rope goes up at D’Youville ahead of Thursday’s Wallenda walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nik Wallenda was at D’Youville Wednesday helping set up the tight rope for Thursday’s highwire walk.

The wire is only five-eighths of an inch thick and he’ll walk that wire from the top of the Montante Library to the brand new health professions building on the D’Youville campus to mark its grand opening.

You can watch it unfold live on Channel 4 Thursday at 3 p.m.

It will be a 300-foot walk over West Avenue, about five stories up. Certainly not as high as his walk over Niagara Falls, but Wallenda told us he needs to take every walk as seriously as the others for his own safety.

“Actually when I told my dad about this walk just last week, he said be careful, those are the ones that could get you. The reality is my great grandfather lost his life on a walk that was minuscule in comparison to other walks that he did. So the dangers are always there, always relevant,” said Wallenda.

It was quite an operation watching them assemble that tight rope Wednesday morning at the D’Youville campus.

For the immediate West Side community, D’Youville is also hosting a sort of block party right on West Avenue and they’ll even have some carnival games set up in the parking lot of their new “Hub Building.”

Details of Nik Wallenda’s walk (Courtesy of D’Youville College)