The Walk for Kidney Health steps off at Buffalo Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kidney Foundation of Western New York’s annual Walk for Kidney Health kicked off at the Buffalo Outer Harbor Saturday morning.

Last year it was virtual because of the pandemic, but today more than 60 people participated in the 5k run and over 200 people did the one-mile walk.

This event serves as an opportunity to bring the community together by raising awareness of kidney disease, empowering those who are living with it and celebrating donors.

Organizers tell us, it’s great to be back in person.

“It’s beautiful to be right on the water in Buffalo and it’s a great place to gather people, especially because this year we can gather safely outdoor. People with kidney disease can be at increased risk of infection especially people who are on dialysis or transplant recipients so we want to be extra safe and careful,” said Event Director Jeremy Morlock.

For more information on the Kidney Foundation of Western New York, click here.