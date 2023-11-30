BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Athletes of the Special Olympics of New York, are ready to see the community come make a splash, and have a blast at their 17th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge.

“Well I feel it’ll never get cold, it’s just fine for me,” said Bradley Kingston, an athlete from Iroquois High School who’s doing the plunge for his fourth time this year. “You guys are going to have a good morning, and you guys are going to have fun and enjoy for polar plunge.”

“It’s just a great opportunity to see athletes in action because there will be athletes there and then see fellow citizens really raising money, raising awareness for Special Olympics and it’s really a great atmosphere to come out, enjoy,” said John Monson, father of Jack Monson, an athlete for the Special Olympics of New York.

On Friday, more than 700 students and teachers from local high schools will take part of the “Cool School Challenge” bringing awareness of unified programming and what they call an “inclusion revolution.”

“It shows inclusion and how important getting involved at a young age is,” said Erica Raepple, senior director of development, of Special Olympics of New York. “Bullying has gone down in schools, inclusion has gone up–graduation rates have gone up because of our unified programming so we wanted to do something to celebrate those students.”

On Saturday, Western New Yorkers of all ages, are invited to take a dip–helping sponsor local athletes in year round sports and activities.

The plunge begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

“We’re freezing for a reason. For every $500 that we raise, we sponsor a local Special Olympic Athlete. We have 3,000 athletes in WNY, so you can imagine what sport means to those people,” said Raepple. “We need to get more athletes involved, we want to get more of the community involved, and we do that through events like Polar Plunge.”

For more information on the 17th Annual Buffalo Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of New York, visit their website here.