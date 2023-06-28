APPLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Returning for a second year of rock, punk, bluegrass, indie and more, Rock the Shore will be back at Niagara Shores Campground this weekend.

Swift Sound Productions proprietor and event coordinator Andy Swift joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to fill us in on the Niagara County music festival.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a lot of great musicians over my time, and I’ve made some really good relationships with them,” Swift said.

A talented multi-instrumentalist himself, Swift’s group Mystery Machine will be amongst the 18 acts set to perform on Saturday and Sunday. Also set to perform are local groups Ancient Spaceship, Cypher, Kira Zappy and Daze Ago, among others.

With vendors, food, drinks, games and raffles, too, admission to Rock the Shore is $10 for one day or $18 for both days. The music kicks off at noon and wraps up at 10 p.m. on both days.