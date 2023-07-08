BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, the 2023 Taste of Buffalo award winners were announced at the 40th annual festival.
The judging took place Saturday morning by a panel of over 55 judges, representing local media, political, business and community development sectors.
You can see all of the winners below.
- Chair’s Choice: Days Park Tavern – Beef brisket on weck
- Children’s Choice: India Gate – Chicken butter tikka masala
- Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods
- Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
- Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White & Blue Sundae
- Best Overall Item: Venus Greek fries
- Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro – Meatloaf sundae
- Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC – Boneless seasoned fried haddock fish
- Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream – Ice cream nachos
- Best Sandwich: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck
- Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz
- Best White Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery – Diamond
- Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery – Chadonnay
- Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
- First place: New Jewel of India – Chana saag
- Second place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan pizza
- Third place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts
- Best healthy dessert: Chrusciki Bakery – Pina colada parfait
- Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats – Desert glow crepe
The festival is set to continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buffalo. You can find our full guide and watch our full special from Saturday from the festival by clicking here.
Things To Do in WNY
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.