BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, the 2023 Taste of Buffalo award winners were announced at the 40th annual festival.

The judging took place Saturday morning by a panel of over 55 judges, representing local media, political, business and community development sectors.

You can see all of the winners below.

Chair’s Choice: Days Park Tavern – Beef brisket on weck

Days Park Tavern – Beef brisket on weck Children’s Choice: India Gate – Chicken butter tikka masala

India Gate – Chicken butter tikka masala Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods

Avenue29 Foods Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White & Blue Sundae

Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White & Blue Sundae Best Overall Item: Venus Greek fries

Venus Greek fries Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro – Meatloaf sundae

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro – Meatloaf sundae Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC – Boneless seasoned fried haddock fish

Brodies of WNY LLC – Boneless seasoned fried haddock fish Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream – Ice cream nachos

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream – Ice cream nachos Best Sandwich : Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck

: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz

Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz Best White Wine : A Gust of Sun Winery – Diamond

: A Gust of Sun Winery – Diamond Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery – Chadonnay

Merritt Estate Winery – Chadonnay Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options: First place: New Jewel of India – Chana saag Second place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan pizza Third place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts Best healthy dessert: Chrusciki Bakery – Pina colada parfait

Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats – Desert glow crepe

The festival is set to continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Buffalo.