BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From flowers to waterfalls to seeing something new, each garden along the path of the Garden Walk Buffalo has its own treasures waiting to be discovered.

“I think it has changed people’s perception of Buffalo,” said Barbara Cavanagh, co-chair of Garden Walk Buffalo. “I mean, people know our snow, they know our Bills these days, but until this started they didn’t really understand our love of gardening and our beautiful temperate summers we have, especially this year.”

The 29th Garden Walk Buffalo is connecting people from all over, giving visitors a chance to discover the gardens throughout the City of Good Neighbors, with more than 300 gardens to walk through.

“There’s just so much more to see as you go throughout the city from garden to garden,” said Ginny Williams, a volunteer with her husband Jim, whose garden will be featured in the walk. “There are many different neighborhoods to visit and each has its own identity.”

The Williamses have been involved with the walk for more than 17 years now and they’ve evolved their backyard on Rabin Terrace, which is just a short walk from downtown, into their own piece of serenity that gives them peace.

“I had to make a very difficult choice here, because my husband offered me a new kitchen or a redo on the backyard. And even though this is seasonal, I chose the backyard, [and] I’ve never looked back on that decision,” Williams said. “People think of a downtown area as a hustle bustle, car noise and traffic and whatever, but when you come into this backyard and especially — we’ve been here for 20 years, so the trees have really matured — it’s peaceful.”

“People have a real passion for gardening and beautification, and I think it transforms neighborhoods,” said Kevin Lickers, a long-time committee member of Garden Walk Buffalo. His garden on the corner of Prospect Avenue includes a coy pond, a gazebo, a waterfall and many flowers to name. “I think when they visit our gardens, they get ideas, especially being in an urban setting. I think urban gardens are more difficult because you have limited space.”

According to organizers, the Garden Walk has grown to be the largest in the nation, and along with its educational and ecological impact, this free event also bolsters the economy as well. It’s created $4.5 million in revenue for the area during the weekend in years past.

“It could bring in like 70,000 people into the City of Buffalo for the weekend, and that’s a lot of people. That’s a lot of people who need to eat lunch, for instance,” laughed Laurie Ousley, president of Gardens Buffalo Niagara. “People like to see gardens, people like to see people caring and loving where they live, caring and loving their neighbors.”

The walk has helped support grants to help the Buffalo community. Though the event is free to attend, they accept donations, and every merchandise purchase helps support them as well.

Garden Walk Buffalo takes place Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To see the map of gardens participating, click here. To find out more information regarding the walk, click here.