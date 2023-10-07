ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ellicottville celebrated its 47th annual Fall Festival on Saturday, bringing in not only people from in state but also out of town to view the beautiful fall foliage.

“All the colors, the fall foliage It’s what I live for,” said Kane, Pa. native John Welch. “I’m from northwestern Pennsylvania and I love it. I mean, I travel the country and there’s nothing more beautiful than this.”

“Real great colors, good atmosphere here. You know, a lot of a lot of shopping to do so my wife definitely likes that,” added festival goer Jacob Hanania.

Despite the rain, the walkable blocks were littered with arts and crafts shows accompanied by unique shops, culinary eats, chair lifts to see the view from the top of the mountain and live music.

Many of the participants were local vendors and artisans who used the festivities to show off their unique wares.

“We have maple dog biscuits, maple mustard, maple cotton candy. If it’s maple, you can probably find it here,” said Hamilton Sage, co-owner of Sage Family Maple. “We have more and more people that show up and say, ‘Hey, we saw you last year.’ It’s just a great experience and nice atmosphere down here everyone is always happy, you never see anyone that’s angry.”

With all the locals and out of state visitors gathering for the festival, owners of local businesses along Washington Street told News 4 they love opening their doors for the busiest weekend of the year.

“Love having so many people around and we set up out front here. We have our signature rice pudding, which everybody loves and only twice a year that we make it. So, it’s a big deal to come to Fall Fest to get the rice pudding because you don’t get it any other time of year,” said Barbra Toth, manager of Watson’s Candies.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.

For the full schedule of the Fall Festival, click here.