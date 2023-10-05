ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Ellicottville is preparing for tens of thousands of visitors to make the trip to see the transition of seasons.

Businesses will be flourishing during the 47th annual Ellicottville Fall Festival, with vendors and artisans filling the area and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“This is an exciting weekend. This is the weekend where every single person in this town has got something to do,” said Brian McFaddin, the Executive Director of the Ellicottville Chambers of Commerce. “All of our restaurants are open, our shops are open. A lot of things happening at Holiday Valley resort, and don’t forget Holimont too, they have lift rides and the bike park as well.”

This weekend, Holiday Valley will be running two of its chairlifts, including its new six-person lift, which will allow visitors to be immersed in all of the fall foliage colors as they take a ride through the trees. Each ride will cost $12 per person, and proceeds will go to Roswell Park.

“I would definitely advocate for anyone to come out this time of year to take in really the natural beauty that Ellicottville has to offer, and this time of year really can’t be beat,” said Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing at Holiday Valley.

They will have their sky high activities and mountain coaster, along with live music, food, a ski swap and more.

“The Bills game will be on everywhere in Ellicottville,” Brian McFaddin, Executive Director, Ellicottville Chambers of Commerce said. “The Village is a four-block footprint so it’s easy to walk around and I think there’s six locations with the Bills game on. So we got a lot of great places to go, starting at 8:30 they open.”

From the leaves to the food to the activities for the entire family to enjoy, organizers say this weekend gets everyone ready for the winter season, which is just around the corner.

“It brings our friends back down who haven’t been here, some of them haven’t been here since last winter,” Mcfaddin said. “All of the folks who bought homes here to ski and their chalets come back this weekend, open them up and get ready for winter.”

“Winter is certainly kind of our bread and butter here, so seeing the leaves start to change, temperatures, in theory, starting to drop — just means that winter is right around the corner. So everyone is really excited about it,” Hegeman said.

For the full schedule of the Fall Festival click here. For more information on Holiday Valley click here.