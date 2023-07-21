BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Grease Pole Festival returns to Buffalo this weekend, connecting the community to celebrate Puerto Rican traditions together.

“If you look at all the festivals that happened here, it’s really nice to say we’re part of it, and we’re a staple in the city’s fabric of celebrating culture and pride and the Puerto Rican culture and pride in the City of Buffalo.” said Wilmer Olivencia Jr., Board President and Festival Chair of the Grease Pole Festival.

His grandfather, started the Grease Pole Festival in the early 1950s, and according to Olivencia, the Grease Pole Festival is the longest running ethnic festival in the City of Buffalo.

“Back in the early 50s there was a large influx of Puerto Rican Americans that moved from the island, here to Buffalo, NY, and they wanted to maintain their culture and pride here.” said Olivencia, “It started with a one day festival playing music, selling food, and just bringing a little bit of Puerto Rico here to Buffalo.”

More than half a century later, the festival has grown into a three day event, that brings people in people from all over, including Vendors from Puerto Rico, to celebrate the culture and to connect with the city of good neighbors.

“Really everywhere we go, people are really proud — proud of showing their culture and that’s a very good thing,” said Wanda Rentas, a Vendor who traveled in with her daughter and Husband from Puerto Rico. “There’s going to be food, toys for the kids, and it’s really, really, really a very good ambiance for the family.”

Events are planned all throughout the weekend as the smells of Latin American cuisines and multiple genres of music from Caribbean Islands will fill the air. From Salsa dancing, to trying some Pastelillos to seeing teams of 5 compete in climbing a 35 foot tall telephone pole that’s covering in car grease, organizers encourage everyone, there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

“It’s just a great experience, I tell everybody, you know, put this on your bucket list and make sure you try to get it fulfilled because it’s definitely one for the records,” said Olivencia.

The Grease Pole competition takes place Sunday, and there’s still time to sign up for the competition. Teams of five compete, and the first team to make it to the top wins.

“It does take a lot of team work, upper body strength, communication, just endurance, to climb this pole,” said Olivencia. One team, South Park, has become undefeated for over a decade. To sign up, organizers say the best way to participate is go to the festival and ask for the applications.

For more information on the festival, visit their website here, or their Facebook page here.