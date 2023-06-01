BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allentown Art Festival will be returning for its 66th annual show next weekend, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11.

Nearly 300 vendors will be participating in this year’s festival, including displays and demonstrations from the Corning Museum of Glass, the CEPA Gallery, an emerging artist display sponsored by the Hunt Gallery, and a children’s art station from the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

In addition to art for sale and on display, the festival will include food and music.