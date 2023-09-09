BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the nation remembers those lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, people in Western New York will come together to reflect on that tragic day.

Here are some of the events happening here:

Amherst – Solemn observance at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove – 9:30 a.m.

Batavia – Remembrance Ceremony at the Batavia VA Medical Center – all day

Buffalo Naval Park – 9/11 Ceremony in the Hanger Building – 11 a.m.

City of Niagara Falls – City of Niagara Falls Fire and Police – 9/11 Tribute at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park – 9:59 a.m.

Mayville – Remembrance ceremony at Chautauqua County Courthouse steps – Noon

