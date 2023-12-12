BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being transformed from the Albright-Knox into the Albright-Knox Gunlach Art Museum, the Buffalo attraction is now in a national competition to determine the best new museum.

USA Today shared a list of 16 competitors, giving readers the opportunity to vote for their favorite. As of Tuesday morning, AKG is at the top of the list, with the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum in Pennsylvania and the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas following.

Readers can vote daily until the poll ends at noon on Christmas. After that, the top 10 will be revealed on Jan. 5.

The AKG Art Museum opened this past June after undergoing nearly four years of construction. It’s expected to generate $36-47 million per year, according to an economic impact study by the University at Buffalo Regional Institute.

