BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The newly renovated AKG Art Museum, formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, is reopening to the public.

Ground was broken in November 2019, and after nearly four years of construction near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Monday will mark the museum’s reopening.

The museum told News 4 that 1,000 tickets were distributed to members of the community via a number of local organizations. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to deliver remarks Monday afternoon at the museum’s grand opening.

For tickets, click or tap here.