BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gardens Buffalo Niagara is adding an artistic twist to its popular Open Gardens throughout Western New York this week.

The organization, which hosts the annual Garden Walk Buffalo this upcoming weekend, is producing a series called “Artists in Open Gardens” at various locations on July 27 and 28. The series spans across a dozen gardens in rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods, pairing each garden with a performance or visual art installation by local artists.

“‘Artists in Open Gardens’ is an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to experience the magic of active art making and live performances amidst the charm of the ‘backyard’ setting, creating an intimate and immersive artistic experience,” a press release read. “The artists have been carefully selected not only for their talents but also for their eagerness to connect with visitors and engage with the audience.”

Here is the full schedule for Garden Buffalo Niagara’s “Artists in Open Gardens.”

Thursday, July 27

(Hours as listed)

Lancaster:

Visual artist Catherine Walsh — Riexinger Garden, 101 Simme Road, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tonawanda:

Visual artist Lucy Dietrich — Wanderland, 636 Delaware Road, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Williamsville:

Performance by Tuesday Nite (Courtney Wofford & Sara Elizabeth Schall) — Shirley’s Garden, 5459 Center Road, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Performance by Sugar Before Bed (Martin LaMott & Cassidy Mull) — Le Petit Matin, 299 Reist Street, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visual artist Bree Gilliam — Parkview Gardens, 324 Mill St., 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Buffalo:

Visual artist Avanna Duff — Loomis Garden, 89 Sixteenth St., 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visual Artist Bianca McGraw — Bird Avenue Gardens, 604 Bird Ave., 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Performance by spud — Buffalo Harmony House Bed & Breakfast, 3 St John’s Place, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Visual artist Madeline Bartley — Licata & Bigelow Garden, 56 North Pearl St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

East Aurora:

Visual artist Avanna Duff — Chimera Garden, 170 Pine St., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lockport:

Visual artist Ruby Merritt — Kurbs Garden, 570 Locust St., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hamburg/Lakeshore:

Performance by spud — Nick and Beth Buscaglia’s Garden, 5218 Lakeshore Road, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.