BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local movie fans hoping to catch this summer’s highly anticipated releases, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” in the same sitting at the Transit Drive-In this weekend are out of luck.

“Bad news,” the longtime Lockport staple posted on Facebook. “Barbenheimer could not be booked. We know this is disappointing, but since the two movies are from separate studios, we aren’t able to pair them together.”

But that doesn’t mean this weekend will be without fanfare. The Drive-In will host a “Pink Out” on Saturday night for those attending the “Barbie”/”Legally Blonde” combo.

“Show up flexing all the pink in your wardrobe,” the Drive-In wrote. If you tag them on your Instagram story (@transitdrivein), you’ll have a chance to win four carload passes.

The Transit Drive-In is also offering limited edition Barbie popcorn buckets and drink cups at the concession stand while supplies last.

Their first showing of “Barbie” (PG-13) is Thursday at 9:20 p.m. “Oppenheimer” (R) debuts there at 9 p.m. Friday.

Those hoping to create their own double feature by switching screens at intermission won’t be successful. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are up first in each of their showings this week.

The Drive-In further explains on its website how it pairs movies together.

“We always try to pair two movies together that complement each other. It is not as easy as you may think. A first run feature can be very expensive, and the second feature must cost less so that we can afford to show two movies for one low price. Two first-run movies on the same screen would be financially impossible to support. At the same time, if the second movie is too old, no one will want to stay to see it even as a second feature. What helps is when the same movie studio has two films which are compatible with each other in release close to the same time of year, and they will allow us to pair them together for a reduced rental fee.

“In 2003, we were able to do this with Disney’s FINDING NEMO showing with Disney’s PIRATES OF THE CARRIBEAN as a second feature. This type of combination helps the movie studio sell more tickets, keeps the drive-in’s film rental costs reasonably low, and the customers get to see a great double feature. Everybody wins. It does not always work that simply and easily, but we always try as hard as possible to play movies together which will appeal to the majority of our customers.”