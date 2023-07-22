BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Barbenheimer” craze officially arrived this weekend as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” both came out this past Thursday.

The question is, how do theatres manage it?

Turns out, in movie theatres in the Buffalo area, the number of showings of “Barbie” nearly double those of “Oppenheimer.”

News 4 looked at showtimes from seven movie theatres in the Buffalo area: Regal Elmwood Center on Elmwood Avenue, AMC Market Arcade 8 on Main Street, AMC Maple Ridge 8 in Amherst, Regal Walden Galleria, Regal Transit Center in Williamsville, Regal Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park and The Capitol Theatre at Niagara Falls.

On Sunday, between the seven, there will be 107 showings of “Barbie,” compared to 58 showings of “Oppenheimer.” Regal Walden Galleria and Regal Transit Center will each show the film 20 times, while the least of those is AMC Market Arcade 8, which will show it eight times. Regal Transit Center also has the most showings of “Oppenheimer,” at 13.

On Monday, the numbers close a bit, but there is still a sizeable gap. There will be 99 “Barbie” showings at those seven theatres, while 55 of “Oppenheimer.” Transit Center will show “Barbie” 19 times, Walden Galleria 18 times.

Of course, this does not mean that “Oppenheimer” is doing poorly. Studio forecasts predict that “Barbie” will gross around $80 million, and “Oppenheimer” around $40 million in the opening weekends. On top of this, “Oppenheimer” has a three-hour run time, much longer than “Barbie’s” 1 hour and 54 minute run time.

The two films have managed to meld together organically – despite their vast differences.