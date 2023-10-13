EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you weren’t one of the lucky ones that had a chance to see Taylor perform live, or you want to experience the enchanting Era’s Tour experience again, now’s your chance to do so!

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has officially hit the big screen, and according to CBS news, advance ticket sales around the world have already surpassed $100 million dollars–many Taylor Swift fans will be putting on their friendship bracelets, best Eras outfits, and going to local movie theatres.

“For us to be able to show it here and for it to feel like you’re at the concert, is really just definitely a great experience to feel like you’re there, if you don’t have the means to be able to actually get there in person,” said Julia Foit, General Manager of the Aurora Theatre. “We didn’t have any local shows, I think you really had to go out of town and that’s an expense all in itself and with the tickets being a little more expensive, that definitely makes it more difficult for people to go out and see her in person.”

Not only does the movie bring the Taylor Swift experience to fans, fans will be bringing revenue to local movie theaters. Movie theaters have faced many challenges these past few years, and big shows like these can help bring in revenue.

“It brings people back, it brings excitement to us and just for people to come and be in the feeling again of being in an actual theater,” said Foit. “A lot of the bigger movies that we’ve had come out they have been exclusively to theaters and they haven’t gone right to streaming so that’s been fantastic.”

They’re expecting singing, dancing and fans of all ages to come out and enjoy the experience.

“We grew up with her, so now she’s coming full circle and she’s releasing a lot of the songs that we grew up with and obviously releasing newer songs that the younger generations are able to experience and listen to those for the first time,” said Foit.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” ticket costs are $19.89, for adults, and $13.13 for children, students and military. The Aurora Theatre will be showing the movie Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a limited time. For more information, click here.