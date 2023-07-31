BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for something to do on Monday night? The Buffalo Central Terminal is set to host its first-ever family movie night on Monday with a showing of “Zootopia.”
The showing is taking place at the Central Terminal Great Lawn at dusk. Admission is free and will include complimentary theater-style popcorn.
Community members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic baskets to the show. Street parking is available on Memorial Drive and Paderewski Drive.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.