BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You don’t have to make the transatlantic flight to Greece to experience some of the country’s food and culture this weekend.

The Buffalo Greek Festival runs Friday through Sunday, and will feature Greek food, exhibits, music, dancing and more.

The festival, which takes place at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo, goes from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 and free for children under 12.

News 4’s Hope Winter spent time at the festival on Friday, which can be viewed below. More information on the festival can be found here.

