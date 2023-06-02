BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You don’t have to make the transatlantic flight to Greece to experience some of the country’s food and culture this weekend.
The Buffalo Greek Festival runs Friday through Sunday, and will feature Greek food, exhibits, music, dancing and more.
The festival, which takes place at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo, goes from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 and free for children under 12.
News 4’s Hope Winter spent time at the festival on Friday, which can be viewed below. More information on the festival can be found here.
Food: Saganaki
Interview with volunteer
- $800K in damages reported from fire in East Amherst
- Churchill Downs suspending races after 12 horses die
- ‘Crisis averted’: Biden addresses bipartisan debt ceiling deal
- Second teen arrested in connection with traffic stop that resulted in officer injury
- ‘I don’t think she would’ve survived’: West Seneca police officer buys A/C unit for 81-year-old woman
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.