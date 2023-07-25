BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will be turning green this weekend as the Buffalo Irish Festival gets underway.

Taking place Friday through Sunday on the lakeside lawn, the annual festival will feature live music, Gaelic sports, Irish dancing, various vendors and even a Sunday morning mass.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $50, but kids under 16 get in for free.

Tuesday morning on Wake Up, festival co-chair Tim Flanagan joined us to talk about it. Watch the interview in the video above and learn more about this year’s event here.