BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will be turning green this weekend as the Buffalo Irish Festival gets underway.
Taking place Friday through Sunday on the lakeside lawn, the annual festival will feature live music, Gaelic sports, Irish dancing, various vendors and even a Sunday morning mass.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $50, but kids under 16 get in for free.
Tuesday morning on Wake Up, festival co-chair Tim Flanagan joined us to talk about it. Watch the interview in the video above and learn more about this year’s event here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.