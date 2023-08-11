BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is issuing new ride-sharing guidance for concert and event-goers at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Ahead of Saturday’s concert featuring Canadian rock band the Arkells and K. Flay, the BPD gave a new location where ride sharing customers should request to meet their drivers. Police say patrons should be picked up on Ohio Street just east of Route 5, where designated ride share areas will be visibly marked with signage.

According to the BPD, Ohio Street is accessible from Louisiana Street and the eastbound section of Route 5. There is easy access to I-190 and city streets.

Police added that those who drive themselves to the Outer Harbor are encouraged to park in the free lots near the venue.