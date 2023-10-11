BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Wind Symphony is planning to bring digital worlds to life through video game music.

The ensemble announced that they’re giving various game series the symphonic treatment with “Game On!” The concert will feature music from games like Halo, The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros., among others.

“A vast majority of the music is written by well-known composers and is not computer generated,” the Buffalo Wind Symphony wrote. “This adds a human aspect to our ever-changing world of technology.”

The concert will take place at the McKinley High School auditorium (1500 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo) on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Students who are 18 or younger can get in for free, while general admission for others is $20. Tickets can be purchased here.