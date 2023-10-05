BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chiclets Cup, a street hockey tournament put on by popular Barstool Sports podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, returns to Riverworks on Friday and Saturday.

Games will be taking place throughout each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the event is free for the general public to attend with food, drinks and Spittin’ Chiclets merch available. Beyond the street hockey, activities like a golf simulator and other outdoor games will be set up for attendees.

Additionally, a post-tournament party is planned for Saturday night starting at 6 p.m., which includes a performance from Dirty Honey at 8 p.m. The party is also free to attend.

Gates for the event open at 9 a.m. each day.

The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast features former NHL pros Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and producer Mike Grinnell.

