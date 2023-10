BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian John Crist will make a stop in Buffalo in March as part of his ‘Emotional Support’ tour.

Crist, who came up the viral ranks through YouTube and other social media, will perform at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo on Mar. 22, 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased by clicking here.