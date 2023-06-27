The new Crumbl location in the Eastgate Plaza (handout photo)

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York’s second Crumbl Cookies location is opening this Friday in the Eastgate Plaza on Transit Road.

The national cookie chain is known for its indulgent, rotating flavors and signature pink boxes. The company says it has more than 800 locations across all 50 states.

The new Crumbl at 5205 Transit Rd. borders Spot Coffee’s Clarence location, just south of the intersection where Maple becomes Greiner. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Featured flavors this week are wedding cake, peanut butter blossom, galaxy brownie, fruit pizza, and classic pink sugar, in addition to milk chocolate chip.

Delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available starting July 5. The first week is walk-in only.

Crumbl says the new store will create 65 jobs. The other WNY location is in The Boulevard shopping center in Amherst (1595 Niagara Falls Blvd, Ste. 600).