BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The acclaimed ABC program “Dancing With The Stars” is bringing its live show to Shea’s Performing Arts Center this winter.

The Buffalo stop takes place on Jan. 28. Among the professional dancers set to entertain audiences on the tour, which starts on Jan. 11, is Julianne Hough, who will be joining select dates. It’s not clear if Buffalo is one of them.

“This year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the unbelievable showstoppers featured in season 32,” a news release from Shea’s said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.