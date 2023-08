BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy-nominated actor and comedian is set to perform in Niagara Falls next month.

The show is set for Sept. 16 at the Seneca Niagara Event Center at 8 p.m., with tickets in tiers of $35, $45, $65 and $85.

The show is 18+ only. Tickets go on sale at noon on Monday and can be purchased by clicking here.