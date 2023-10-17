BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Disney on Ice show is set to return to KeyBank Center in January.

Families can see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy along with Elsa, The Little Mermaid and more from Jan. 25-28. The theme of this year’s show is “Find Your Hero.”

Show times are as follows:

Jan. 25: 7 p.m.

Jan. 26: 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A pre-sale through KeyBank Center starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and runs through Monday at 11:59 p.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

