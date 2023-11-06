BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don McLean, known for his hits “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry Starry Night),” is set to perform at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda in April 2024.

The show, on April 27, is part of his “50th Anniversary of American Pie” tour. Since he first hit the charts in 1971, McLean has amassed over 40 gold and platinum records and was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased by clicking here.

