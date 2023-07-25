BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wanted to go to Elmwood Taco & Subs for breakfast?

Well, now you can.

The restaurant announced Tuesday that it has extended its hours and opens at 7 a.m. every day for breakfast.

The menu includes burritos, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, coffee and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Mini churros and croissants are on the menu as well as proprietary recipes such as ground beef, hot sauce and guacamole.

The restaurant says they are making this change due to the limited number of places to eat breakfast in the neighborhood, customers asking for more breakfast options and now having enough employees asking for more hours to support a new shift.

Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. daily and is available in the drive thru, dine-in, takeout and delivery.