ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walking through Everhaunt’s haunted attractions might leave you, well, maybe with nightmares.

Their story started when Kevin Donovan threw a Halloween party to raise proceeds for his friend who was battling cancer ten years ago.

Then the idea grew and grew – into a place that attracts many fans who love to be scared, including stars from horror films themselves.

“People have come to love the attraction, and you know, it’s unique, it’s different, we just won 12th in the nation best haunted houses,” Donovan said.

As you walk through the halls of the haunted houses and all their attractions, you will most likely get spooked – but you’ll also help give back to the community.

“Everhaunt was built, to yes, create a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience and create nightmares and have people find the joy of Halloween, but there’s also the major heart piece that has driven behind it since day one,” Donovan said.

Now, Donovan and more than 40 monsters of his crew continue to scare for a cause and share their new children’s book helping raise proceeds for organizations including kids escaping drugs and ConnectLife.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience. And it is a show, it’s a movie. Our actors are real actors they are great, if you walk through the haunted house the details make it believable. They make it feel like you are in a horror film,” one actor said.

“We want to be the Halloween wonderland for Western New York and it’s not just adults,” Donovan said. “We want to start them out young, we want to get them loving Halloween at an early age.”