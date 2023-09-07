ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although we’re holding onto the last bits of summer, it’s safe to say “spooky season” is either here or creeping up around the corner.

That’s good news for haunted attractions, like the nationally renowned Everhaunt Haunted House in Angola, which says it’s opening its doors in less than a month.

“For us, it was never about creating just a bunch of haunted houses,” Founder Kevin Donovan said. “It was always about creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Halloween Wonderland for the people of Western New York.”

Reopening for the Halloween season on October 6, Everhaunt features the following:

haunted houses

midway games

coffin rides

escape rooms

virtual reality rides

photo booth attractions

local horror history show

horror store

Family-friendly kids’ shows and appearances by horror movie stars will also be part of Everhaunt’s offerings this year. Included in the Horror Icon Series will be Bob Elmore (Leatherface – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Part 2), Lisa Wilcox (Alice – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4) and C.J. Graham and and Ari Lehman, both of whom have played killer Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movie series.

“This year, we are really excited to add the Delaware Creek Pumpkin Spectacular, which has

thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, giant talking characters, photo ops, games and more,” Donovan said. “We’ve also added The Storm, a terrifying simulated storm experience gone wrong within the Delaware Creek.”

Additionally, Everhaunt is partnering with a number of charities again this year, including Shine Bright Little Fright.

When Everhaunt reopens, it will welcome visitors every weekend through Halloween. Then, on November 4, they’ll host their Blackout Terror night.

For tickets, click or tap here.