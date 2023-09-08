SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Freer spends a lot of time in Florida nowadays, but the Tonawanda native is bringing a brand new culinary option to the suburbs.

Located at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant in Snyder (4543 Main St.), Grezi is set to open its doors to diners on Monday.

“I get up here quite often,” the longtime restaurateur says. “A lot of my family is still here. It’s nice to come back home and see all my friends going all the way back to middle school and high school and college.”

It goes without saying that Freer’s career has been one of success. He’s been a partner in 32 Atlanta restaurants and three in Florida, two of which were recently sold.

Freer partnered up with another longtime entrepreneur and WNY native, Greg Wakeham, for this project. Greg and his wife Dezi are actually how the restaurant got its name.

Grezi’s 3,600-square-foot space has been renovated and redesigned and now features a dedicated bar space with 40 seats. That bar will feature a number of brews by local beer makers such as Thin Man Brewery, 42 North and Resurgence.

The menu will be “chef-driven” as Freer describes it, with his nephew Jonathan and Wakeham’s son Brendan, both of whom are chefs, leading the kitchen.

“They wanted to come back home to the north,” Freer said, supporting the idea and saying “Let’s find a spot and get the boys going in the family business.”

Some of the dishes will change with the seasons, in reflection of Buffalo’s highly varied weather.

Salmon, whole roasted half duck, taglioni and smash burgers are just some of the entrees customers can find right now. And of course, being that this is Buffalo, there are wings, too, offered with unique sauce choices like char sui and cherry barbecue.

“It’s great coming back home, with my friends and family, getting to eat my Buffalo food, which is nice. I’ve actually eaten a few too many wings right now,” Freer laughed. “Buffalo’s a big city, but it’s a small town in that respect.”

Freer says that although opening the restaurant took longer than anticipated, it’s a “good things come to those who wait” type of situation.

“Come try us out, we’re excited to be back home,” he says.

Starting next week, Grezi will be open from 3 p.m. to Midnight on weekdays (with a happy hour between 3 and 5), and 11 a.m. to Midnight on weekends. Reservations can be made online or by calling (716) 270-0499.