BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many families are on winter break this week, and if you’re looking for something fun and educational to help keep the kids busy, the Explore & More Children’s Museum has plenty of things to do.

“Here this week, we have Lego building so kids can get creative with what they want to put together,” Explore & More STEM educator Annie Savinon says. “We have a 3D printer that we will have demonstrations on.”

Explore & More believes introducing these skills at a young age can be part of the building blocks for opportunities in students’ futures.

“There’s a lot of value in hands-on jobs where they get to get their hands dirty, plan with others, work together, work with things that they can create,” Savinon says. “Children are so creative, and really, with careers like this, the sky is the limit.”

While these activities can be fun, they can also help develop essential skills needed to become a mechanic, a doctor, a scientist or really, any STEM-related career.

Joanna Jacob, Explore & More’s director of institutional advancement, said “We like to make this a mini workforce development.”

“There is so much for them to explore that their creativity is blossoming their imagination and minds, as well,” she said.

These additional activities are free with general admission of $13 per child. For hours and more, click or tap here.