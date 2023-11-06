BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Nov. 24 for another year of holiday-themed festivities.

Visitors can enjoy the light displays, live entertainment and other activities for families.

New attractions include more live acts, “Santa’s Barnyard,” drinks for adults, cookie decorating and more. Other favorites, such as rides, illuminated shows, food and drink and visits with Santa Claus himself will also be available.

The full festival will be available for 18 nights: Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-23 for $30 per carload. On an additional eight nights, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 26-30, you can purchase a drive-thru-only ticket for $20.

Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and buildings close at 10 p.m. The entrance is located off of McKinley Parkway.

For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on sale Nov. 15, click here.

Community More Things To Do in WNY