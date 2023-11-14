BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is set to return to the Hamburg Fairgrounds with an opening night tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 24.

The 76-foot tree will be illuminated on Nov. 24 at 6:15 p.m. The lighting ceremony will air live on our website, with News 4’s Jordan Norkus on hand to flip the switch.

Back for its 19th year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will run on select nights from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30. The full experience will be available for 18 nights, with an additional eight drive-thru only nights.

“It feels like a second fair. We’re so excited … about some of the new experiences we’re bringing to the festival this year,” said Alison Bukowski, chief marketing officer for the fairgrounds.

Beyond the illuminated displays, new offerings at the festival this year include “Santa’s Barnyard” featuring live animals, nightly entertainment and a scavenger hunt.

Other festivities include a European-style Christmas market with items from local vendors, rides, food and drink options and visits from Santa Claus himself.

Holly Smyczynski, Hamburg Fairgrounds marketing manager, said the festival’s longevity is special.

“19 years of bringing holiday magic to people and their families, it’s really enjoyable,” Smyczynski said.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Nov. 15. You can purchase tickets or find more information by clicking here.

Smyczynski and Bukowski joined News 4’s Dave Greber and Jordan Norkus on Tuesday to talk about the festival and preview the lighting ceremony. Watch the full interview in the video player above.