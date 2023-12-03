ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For five generations, Tina Gatti’s family has been cutting down Christmas trees.

On Sunday, at Kathie and Jerry’s Christmas Trees in Angola, they kept the tradition going.

“It’s the tradition. I would go to any tree farm, even if it was 50 miles away, for the tradition,” she said.

Gatti stopped by the farm with her children and grandchildren.

“I think it’s much better than going to a precut tree, this way you get to see your tree, pick out your tree, cut it down, teach the kids how to cut them down, teach your grandson how to cut them down,” she said. “You’re out here, it’s beautiful. So much better than being on a lot.”

It takes seven to eight years for a Christmas tree to grow. When the demand for real Christmas trees is too high, sometimes that’s hard for a farm to give up with, but that’s not the case here at Kathie and Jerry’s Christmas Trees.

“We stay on top of it. I put a three or four year old seedling in the ground and seven or eight years later it’s a Christmas tree. So it takes a long time to grow them,” owner Jerry Saab said.

Each tree goes for about $13 per foot. For a priceless experience, families like, Gatti’s say, it’s worth it.

“It’s not about being practical,” she said. “It’s Christmas, it’s about keeping that bond with the family together.”