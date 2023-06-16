BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer is almost in full swing in Western New York…
Check out our list of summer events and activities, which will expand with more soon!
June
- The Darkness Over Elmwood 1903 Walking Tour (June 16, 7-9 p.m.)
- Five Points Market (June 17 to Aug. 27, Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Dragon Boat Festival (June 17, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Juneteenth 2023 Parade and Festival (June 17 and 18, 10:45 a.m.)
- Lewiston Garden Fest (June 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Strawberry Moon Festival (June 17, 1-8:15 p.m.)
- WNY Health and Wellness Fair (June 17, 12-3 p.m.)
- NY’s Path Through History Weekend (June 18 and 19, 1-3 p.m.)
- Field Day Fest Buffalo (June 23, 12-8 p.m.)
- Buffalo Artisans and Flea Market (June 24 and 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- NYS Craft Brewers Festival (June 24, 2-6 p.m.)
- Rainbow City Pride (June 24, 12-5 p.m.)
- South Buffalo Porchfest (June 24, 12-5 p.m.)
- 61st Locust Street Art Annual Art Show (June 24, 1-6 p.m.)
- The 30th Great Blue Heron Music Festival (June 30 to July 2, 1-10 p.m.)
July
- 4th of July Weekend Street Festival | Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls (July 1-4)
- 4th of July Boat Parade | 44 Prime St., Buffalo (8:30 p.m.)
- Queen of Heaven Carnival | 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca (July 7-10)
- Water Lantern Festival | Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo (July 8, 6-10 p.m.)
- Taste of Buffalo | Niagara Square & Delaware Ave. (July 8-9)
- Old Home Days | 5565 Main St., Williamsville (July 11-14)
- Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival | Hertel Ave., Buffalo (July 14-16)
- Totally Sweet 716 Day | Buffalo Riverworks (July 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
