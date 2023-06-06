BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Empire State Wrestling announced on Tuesday that on June 23, former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty will be returning to the Western New York promotion for the first time since 2016.

Scotty 2 Hotty will be the special guest at ESW’s Friday Night Heat, which will also feature two women’s matches on the same card for the first time in the promotion’s 22-year history. The event will be held at the Frontier Fire Hall at 2175 Liberty Drive in Niagara Falls.

Last time he made an appearance at the promotion, Scotty 2 Hotty challenged Will Calrissian for the ESW Heavyweight Championship in Olean.

General admission tickets for this month’s event are $20, with first row tickets available for $35 and second row tickets available for $25. All prices will increase $5 on the day of the event. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

Friday Night Heat will begin at 7 p.m., with doors at 6 p.m.