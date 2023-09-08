BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Haunted houses will soon open their doors, and Frightworld: America’s Screampark is the next to announce its season’s start.

The Hertel Avenue attraction will launch its season on September 22, and General Manager Trevor Feger is excited for it all to begin.

“I have never seen the influx of messages and emails during the spring and summer months asking when we were opening,” he said. “The love of Halloween is at an all-time high. We had over 200 applications to join our Scream Team this season!”

Feger says this year’s fun will include “new sets, scenes, scares, effects and more to bring our attractions to the next level.”

Discounted tickets are available for the next week on Frightworld’s website.