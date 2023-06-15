BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billy Bob Thornton’s got a band, and they’re coming to Buffalo.

On a rainy Wednesday outside Atlanta, the Academy Award-winning actor and his songwriting partner, J.D. Andrew, spoke to News 4 from their tour bus to chat about the ups and downs of life on the road, and what attendees of their upcoming show at Rec Room can expect.

“One thing we always like to let people know if we haven’t played there before is that we’re a loud rock and roll band,” Thornton, the lead vocalist, said.

After starting off in the Americana and rockabilly realms, the band’s sound has taken a turn into what inspired Thornton and Andrew growing up — the music of 1960s rockers.

“We always tell people if you like The Byrds and The Beatles and The Beach Boys and The Box Tops and Big Star and The Ramones, if you like that stuff, that’s kind of what we do,” Thornton said. “We play jangly, 1960s rock and roll.”

Their name, “The Boxmasters,” even sounds like it stems from that era, and that was the goal.

Thornton and Andrew, who plays guitar, came together nearly two decades ago, and by chance, everything just seemed to fall into place.

“I got hired to help Billy finish his fourth solo record,” Andrew said. “During that time, we worked a lot and discovered we had a lot of things we enjoyed in common, baseball, certain types of music.”

The baseball commonality was on display, as Andrew and Thornton were sporting matching L.A. Dodgers caps during the interview.

At some point, Thornton was asked to record a cover of Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway” for a Canadian TV show. The two collaborated and Andrew said “It had a cool thing to it.”

“And we just started recording more songs,” Andrew said, noting the recent release of their 14th album together.

Both men have played music for most of their lives. They’ve also worked in sound tech and even served as roadies. There’s been a lot of fun on the road, but Thornton and Andrew say being touring musicians isn’t an easy job.

(The Boxmasters)

“Tonight’s night seven of 12 nights in a row,” Andrew said before Wednesday night’s show at Madlife Stage & Studios in Woodstock, Georgia.

It’s not necessarily rocking the stage that saps the band’s energy; it’s the time around it. Although they like to see their friends on their travels, having tons of people in your dressing room after a show can zap your social battery.

“We love doing it, but it’s emotionally draining sometimes,” Thornton said.

Andrew said The Boxmasters tour “very intensely” for two months out of the year and then spend the rest of it with family, in the studio or writing new songs.

“This year, I’m hurting,” Andrew said.

That time away from home isn’t easy either.

“The hardest part of it is missing your family when you’re out here,” Thornton said, with Andrew adding “It’s also not conducive, really, to being in touch with them all that often.”

Andrew’s kids just wrapped up the school year, and there are days he only has tiny windows to talk to them. Sometimes it’s right before the band takes the stage, but they’re usually asleep once the show’s over.

This won’t be the band’s first time in Buffalo, a northern city that made a positive impact on two men whose southern accents definitely didn’t originate here. The two stopped in the Queen City for a show sometime in the “late teens” before the COVID pandemic overtook the world. It was a bar, and it was a fun show, Andrew said.

“I can tell you this, we had a great night of bowling in Buffalo that last time we were there,” Thornton said.

It’s not a hobby they take part in outside of the tour, and really, they haven’t done it at all this year, but the band’s arrival in Buffalo might change that.

“People in Buffalo know how to bowl,” Andrew said. “Their bowling alleys are legit, proper shrines to bowling.”

The people of Western New York left an impression on The Boxmasters, too. They even invited some fans to bowl with them during their last stop here.

“People in Buffalo are like, real people, you know?” Thornton said. “They’re really pretty down to Earth folks and we like it up there.”

Of course, you can’t come to Buffalo without sampling the local food, and that, of course, means wings.

“Even the bowling alley had good wings,” Andrew said. “It seems like you can swing a dead cat and find a great chicken wing in Buffalo.”

Most people probably know Thornton from his roles in films like Monster’s Ball, Sling Blade and Bad Santa, but when asked which side of his life he identifies with more, Thornton’s reply was “Oh a musician, for sure.”

“That’s what I grew up doing,” Thornton said. “That’s why I went to L.A. The other thing just kind of happened. I wasn’t even trying to do it.”

“It just turned out you were really damn good at it,” Andrew remarked.

But Thornton said he loves both worlds, the stage and the screen, but lately, he’s devoting less time to the latter.

“It’s not nearly as often as it used to be,” he said. “Now, I’ll maybe do one project a year or every other year, which, I think, is a good thing anyway. I think you don’t want to saturate the market, as they say. I think if you can keep yourself a bit of a mystery, it’s better.”

Andrew said that together with Thornton, they’re spoiled with opportunities to do what they do.

“We do whatever we want. We write the songs that we want to sing and play,” he said.

For those heading to the show near the end of the month, The Boxmasters want fans to know they’ll hear that original music, in lieu of covers.

General admission to see Thornton and Andrew, with their full band, can be purchased here. The Monday, June 26 show starts at 6:30.