BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might feel a chill in the air. But it’s not yet time for snow; we’ve got fall first, and plenty of fun to go with it.

Whether you’re embracing spooky season with open arms, or just looking for a place to pick up pumpkins, here are some places to check out:

Key Pumpkins: 🎃 Apple Picking: 🍎 Haunted Houses/Attractions: 👻 Market: 🛒



👻 7 Gates Screampark (6929 Williams Rd., Niagara Falls) – Opening September 22

🎃🍎👻🛒 Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards (3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport) – Open daily

👻 🎃 Everhaunt (144 Lake St., Angola) – Opening October 6

👻 Frightworld (1001 Hertel Ave., Buffalo) – Opening Friday, September 22

🎃👻🛒 The Great Pumpkin Farm (11199 Main St., Clarence) – Fall Festival open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween

🎃 Greg’s U-Pick Farm Market & CSA (9270 Lapp Rd., Clarence Center)

🛒 North Tonawanda Haunted Market (700 E. Robinson St., North Tonawanda) – October 13-15

🎃🛒 Pumpkinville (4844 Sugartown Rd., Great Valley) – Open daily through Halloween from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

👻 Six Flags Fright Fest/Kids Boo Fest at Darien Lake (9993 Alleghany Rd., Corfu) – September 23 – October 21

🛒 Witching Hour Market (The Harbor House, 369 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda) – October 2, 5-9 p.m.

👻 Nightmare Hayrides (6319 Sommerville Valley Road, Ellicottville) – September 29 – October 29