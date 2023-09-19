BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might feel a chill in the air. But it’s not yet time for snow; we’ve got fall first, and plenty of fun to go with it.
Whether you’re embracing spooky season with open arms, or just looking for a place to pick up pumpkins, here are some places to check out:
- Key
- Pumpkins: 🎃
- Apple Picking: 🍎
- Haunted Houses/Attractions: 👻
- Market: 🛒
👻 7 Gates Screampark (6929 Williams Rd., Niagara Falls) – Opening September 22
🎃🍎👻🛒 Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards (3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport) – Open daily
👻 🎃 Everhaunt (144 Lake St., Angola) – Opening October 6
👻 Frightworld (1001 Hertel Ave., Buffalo) – Opening Friday, September 22
🎃👻🛒 The Great Pumpkin Farm (11199 Main St., Clarence) – Fall Festival open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween
🎃 Greg’s U-Pick Farm Market & CSA (9270 Lapp Rd., Clarence Center)
🛒 North Tonawanda Haunted Market (700 E. Robinson St., North Tonawanda) – October 13-15
🎃🛒 Pumpkinville (4844 Sugartown Rd., Great Valley) – Open daily through Halloween from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
👻 Six Flags Fright Fest/Kids Boo Fest at Darien Lake (9993 Alleghany Rd., Corfu) – September 23 – October 21
🛒 Witching Hour Market (The Harbor House, 369 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda) – October 2, 5-9 p.m.
👻 Nightmare Hayrides (6319 Sommerville Valley Road, Ellicottville) – September 29 – October 29
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.