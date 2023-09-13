BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Buffalo in February as part of their 2024 world tour, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals at KeyBank Center on February 2.

The Globetrotters, who were founded in 1926, have over 27,000 wins and are inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They have brought their entertaining basketball show to 124 countries and six continents.

Presale tickets will go on sale on September 18 at 10 a.m., and tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 25 at 10 a.m. To order tickets, click here.