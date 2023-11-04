ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a few weeks, as long as the weather cooperates, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders will be hitting the slopes at Holiday Valley.

“We’re really excited about it. Feeling optimistic as always about the upcoming season,” said Dash Hegeman, director of marketing at Holiday Valley.

After hosting Fall Fest last month, the folks at Holiday Valley are switching gears and getting ready to welcome people back on the slopes.

“From a year round stand point, we really do have a little something for everyone and in the wintertime especially that’s our core foundation,” Hegeman said. “So if you’re an avid skier or snowboarder or even curious about it, we’ve got that for you.”

The resort hopes to kick off the season for skiing and snowboarding in about three weeks, the day after Thanksgiving.

“Give people a nice variety of terrain to get out on and get their skiing legs back under them,” Hegeman said. “But really just a solid turnout, a lot of happy faces smiling people, families having fun. That’s what we’re here for.”

Local shops are also gearing up for the upcoming ski and snow boarding season. They say resorts like Holiday Valley brings a major boost in business to the area.

“Brings in a lot of traffic, people from Ohio come down, Canada,” said Andrew Piganelli, ski tuner/salesman. “It definitely booms this little town of Ellicottville. Especially with Fall Fest kicking off the season and once the snow hits, people come from all over.”

Those at Mud, Sweat n’ Gears say business has already started to pick up.

“Right now we’re getting all the skis that come in sharpened and waxed,” said Pignaelli. “The basis, getting them ready for the season and you can see the ski wall behind us, we’re getting that ready for the year as well, it’s been a busy start so far and hopefully it keeps up.”

“Just need Mother Nature to lower the temps a little bit so that we can fire up the snow making system and get this place rockin,” Hegeman said.

For more information on Holiday Valley, click here.